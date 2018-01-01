Typecasting is not always permanent. Like Paul Fix, R.G. Armstrong and Ward Bond, broad-shouldered Claude Akins began his motion picture career as a character actor in tough guy and villain roles. Then slowly, over time, his screen persona mellowed as he learned to use his rough-hewn looks to play sensitive and complex roles. Eventually, he even became a star in series television, somewhat in the vein of rascally MGM star Wallace Beery.
Editor’s Note: Jim Monaco is regarded as the ultimate Dean Martin collector with a fantastic collection of Dean Martin memorabilia. His relationship with the Martin family goes back many years. In advance of the Dean Martin Expo in New York City this June, Jim has prepared this interview with Dean Martin’s daughter, Deana.
During the 85-year run of the Academy Awards, more than two dozen performers have collected two of them, and a rare few even more. Only five, however, ever won that now-coveted honor in two consecutive years: Spencer Tracy, 1937 and ‘38; Katharine Hepburn, 1967 and ‘68; Jason Robards, as a supporting actor in the mid-1970s; and Tom Hanks, a generation after that. The very first to do so was Luise Rainer.